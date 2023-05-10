The AI takeover of Google Search starts now

The future of Google Search is AI. But not in the way you think. The company synonymous with web search isn’t all in on chatbots (even though it’s building one, called Bard), and it’s not redesigning its homepage to look more like a ChatGPT-style messaging system. Instead, Google is putting AI front and center in the most valuable real estate on the internet: its existing search results.

A good overview of some of the “AI” stuff Google is integrating into Search. Many of these actually seem quite useful and well thought out, but time will tell if the wider web will be able to game these new tools in the same way SEO killed regular Search.