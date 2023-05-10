Google unveils new tool to get context about images

Have you ever found yourself in this position? You see an image on a website, in your feed, or in a message from a friend — and you think, “this doesn’t feel quite right.” Is the image being shown in the right context? Has it been manipulated or faked? Where did it come from? When you’re trying to figure out if a piece of information or an image is reliable, having the full story is key. […] That’s why we’re expanding our ongoing work in information literacy to include more visual literacy and help people quickly and easily assess the context and credibility of images. In the coming months, we’re launching a new tool called About this image.

This is a great idea, and I hope it works as intended. While I doubt it’ll be perfect, it’ll make it much easier to quickly verify where an image came from, just how genuine or fake it is, if it’s been edited, and more. It’s not giving a simple “yay” or “nay”, but instead gives the user the data it can then use to make their own informed decision.

This is the kind of stuff Google should be doing.