Apple introduces new accessibility features

Apple today previewed software features for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, along with innovative tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak. These updates draw on advances in hardware and software, include on-device machine learning to ensure user privacy, and expand on Apple’s long-standing commitment to making products for everyone.

These are all good, truly helpful features. Apple’s long been the choice for people with disabilities, and their lead in this field is something others should follow.