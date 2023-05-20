 Home > Windows > Windows XP activation: game over

Windows XP activation: game over

Windows 6 Comments

It’s finally over.

In a post last year on the Windows XP subreddit (Windows XP web activation is finally dead…), retroreviewyt shared xp_activate32.exe4, which calculates the Installation ID then generates and optionally applies the corresponding Confirmation ID to activate Windows XP, all offline. Wiping the system and reinstalling Windows XP results in the same Installation ID being assigned by Windows (assuming no change in hardware or product key), thus the same Confirmation ID obtains even in msoobe’s standard telephone activation window.

Long considered out of reach, this development bodes well for salvaging old systems even after Microsoft has shut down the activation servers.

Incredible team effort spanning several decades. That being said, it’s quite sad that we do not live in a world where Microsoft just releases a simple tool to allow anyone to install XP anywhere without the need for activation.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

6 Comments

  1. 2023-05-20 5:36 pm
    theuserbl

    Is WinXP now official Abandonware?
    So can now be published Windows XP ISOs legally?
    Can be published the leaked Windows XP source code legally?
    Can be published programs, wich activate Windows XP, legally?
    Can a cracked modified Windows XP ISO published legally?
    Can modified and new compiled Windows XP sources legally published as source code and binary?

    Or if not all people are allowed to do the above mentioned thing, is it allowed for people with an official Windows XP license key, which they now can no longer use?

    Microsoft published software, which is now useless, if anybody needs a fresh install of the operating system.
    What is now allowed for that people to install it again on its old hardware?

    • 2023-05-20 6:51 pm
      Alfman

      theuserbl,

      Is WinXP now official Abandonware?
      So can now be published Windows XP ISOs legally?
      Can be published the leaked Windows XP source code legally?
      Can be published programs, wich activate Windows XP, legally?
      Can a cracked modified Windows XP ISO published legally?
      Can modified and new compiled Windows XP sources legally published as source code and binary?

      Nope. Copyright law does not require Microsoft to support software for continued copyright protection. It won’t be legal until the copyright term expires (which won’t happen in most of our lifetimes) or microsoft officially release it into public domain.

      That said, it’s doubtful they would actually prosecute you especially if you’re not committing mass infringement.

      Can be published programs, wich activate Windows XP, legally?

      This is much less clear than the others because the author of such software owns the copyright, not microsoft! Such software should be permissible on copyright ownership grounds alone. However since such software can be used to facilitate copyright infringement, there is quite a bit of precedent for legal take down requests to prevent the public from having access to such software.

      DeCSS is one such example (although the industry has long given up on blocking it). Here’s a more recent example…
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Youtube-dl

      RIAA takedown request

      On October 23, 2020, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issued a takedown notice to GitHub under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), requesting the removal of youtube-dl and 17 public forks of the project. The RIAA request argued that youtube-dl violates the Section 1201 anti-circumvention provisions of the DMCA, and provisions of German copyright law, since it circumvents a “rolling cipher” used by YouTube to generate the URL for the video file itself (which the RIAA has considered to be an effective technical protection measure, since it is “intended to inhibit direct access to the underlying YouTube video files, thereby preventing or inhibiting the downloading, copying, or distribution of the video files”),[14][15][16] and that its documentation expressly encouraged its use with copyrighted media by listing music videos by RIAA-represented artists as examples. GitHub initially complied with the request.[17][18][19]

      Users criticized the takedown, noting the legitimate uses for the application, including downloading video content released under open licensing schemes or to create derivative works falling under fair use (such as for archival and news reporting purposes).[20][5][21] Public attention to the takedown resulted in a Streisand effect reminiscent to that of the DeCSS takedown. Users reposted the software’s source code across the internet in multiple formats. For example, users posted images on Twitter containing the whole youtube-dl source code encoded in different colors on each pixel.[22] GitHub users also filed pull requests to GitHub’s own repository of DMCA takedown notices that included youtube-dl source code.[22][23]

      On November 16, 2020, GitHub publicly reinstated the repository, after the Electronic Frontier Foundation sent GitHub a document contesting that the software was not capable of breaching commercial DRM systems. GitHub also announced that future takedown claims under Section 1201 would be manually scrutinized on a case-by-case basis by legal and technical experts.[24][25]

      As you can see, these things can face long legal challenges with lots of lawyers involved. In this case, the take down was eventually overturned on the basis that the tool could be used with non-infringing works. However this might be harder to pull off if an activator has no non-infringing use cases.

      Or if not all people are allowed to do the above mentioned thing, is it allowed for people with an official Windows XP license key, which they now can no longer use?

      This is a very good question. Are legitimate owners allowed to crack the DRM preventing their legitimate use. On moral grounds, I think cracking software you have a license for is completely justified…but legally I’m not familiar with any case law that covers this scenario.

      Microsoft published software, which is now useless, if anybody needs a fresh install of the operating system.
      What is now allowed for that people to install it again on its old hardware?

      The DMCA explicitly prohibits circumvention, however it does provide for exemptions. For one, the library of congress can make exceptions every three years. Maybe they’ve created an exception that you can fit under. It’s such dense legalese and I don’t feel that temporary exceptions are a reliable way to defend our rights, but here is the latest one if you want to read it….
      https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-10-28/pdf/2021-23311.pdf

      The DMCA does have a section on interoperability, which IMHO could be your best long term defense for circumventing a copyright protection mechanism.

      https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/1201

      (f) Reverse Engineering.
      (1) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (a)(1)(A), a person who has lawfully obtained the right to use a copy of a computer program may circumvent a technological measure that effectively controls access to a particular portion of that program for the sole purpose of identifying and analyzing those elements of the program that are necessary to achieve interoperability of an independently created computer program with other programs, and that have not previously been readily available to the person engaging in the circumvention, to the extent any such acts of identification and analysis do not constitute infringement under this title.

  2. 2023-05-20 5:43 pm
    smashIt

    I still have my XP SP3 CD from my university.
    It doesn’t need activation and I love it 😀

  3. 2023-05-20 5:51 pm
    Alfman

    Thom Holwerda,

    Incredible team effort spanning several decades. That being said, it’s quite sad that we do not live in a world where Microsoft just releases a simple tool to allow anyone to install XP anywhere without the need for activation.

    It makes me wonder what a court would say, or if anyone would even care that you’re using the software without permission. IMHO the copyright period is insane, especially for software.
    https://www.copyright.gov/help/faq/faq-duration.html

    How long does a copyright last?
    The term of copyright for a particular work depends on several factors, including whether it has been published, and, if so, the date of first publication. As a general rule, for works created after January 1, 1978, copyright protection lasts for the life of the author plus an additional 70 years. For an anonymous work, a pseudonymous work, or a work made for hire, the copyright endures for a term of 95 years from the year of its first publication or a term of 120 years from the year of its creation, whichever expires first.

    Do I have to renew my copyright?
    No. Works created on or after January 1, 1978, are not subject to renewal registration.

    This is becoming a bigger problem as over the years software, games, even devices are becoming increasingly tethered with cryptographic locks that require remote server keys to access. Personally I feel this oversteps what ought be allowed by copyright law, but then many companies/publishers feel they are entitled to do it and what do they care about future accessibility? With online-only SaaS “cloud” software it’s even worse; we pay for a license without the benefit of being able to keep a copy. This creates an inevitable apocalypse for software archives. Even after the ridiculously long copyright terms have passed and software is legally public domain there’s going to be major gaps in what can be done to preserve works for the future.

    Thankfully at least when it comes to movies, DRM and HDCP have already been cracked, It’s a bigger problem for software.

  4. 2023-05-20 6:52 pm
    NaGERST

    You can download DAZ loader and keep activating any number of xp, xp64, vista, vista64, w7 and w7x64 just as before.

    • 2023-05-20 7:38 pm
      Alfman

      NaGERST,

      You can download DAZ loader and keep activating any number of xp, xp64, vista, vista64, w7 and w7x64 just as before.

      Yeah cracked/warez versions of popular software may end up outliving official versions for obvious reasons.

Leave a Reply