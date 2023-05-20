Windows XP activation: game over

In a post last year on the Windows XP subreddit (Windows XP web activation is finally dead…), retroreviewyt shared xp_activate32.exe4, which calculates the Installation ID then generates and optionally applies the corresponding Confirmation ID to activate Windows XP, all offline. Wiping the system and reinstalling Windows XP results in the same Installation ID being assigned by Windows (assuming no change in hardware or product key), thus the same Confirmation ID obtains even in msoobe’s standard telephone activation window.
Long considered out of reach, this development bodes well for salvaging old systems even after Microsoft has shut down the activation servers.
Incredible team effort spanning several decades. That being said, it’s quite sad that we do not live in a world where Microsoft just releases a simple tool to allow anyone to install XP anywhere without the need for activation.
Is WinXP now official Abandonware?
So can now be published Windows XP ISOs legally?
Can be published the leaked Windows XP source code legally?
Can be published programs, wich activate Windows XP, legally?
Can a cracked modified Windows XP ISO published legally?
Can modified and new compiled Windows XP sources legally published as source code and binary?
Or if not all people are allowed to do the above mentioned thing, is it allowed for people with an official Windows XP license key, which they now can no longer use?
Microsoft published software, which is now useless, if anybody needs a fresh install of the operating system.
What is now allowed for that people to install it again on its old hardware?
theuserbl,
Nope. Copyright law does not require Microsoft to support software for continued copyright protection. It won’t be legal until the copyright term expires (which won’t happen in most of our lifetimes) or microsoft officially release it into public domain.
That said, it’s doubtful they would actually prosecute you especially if you’re not committing mass infringement.
This is much less clear than the others because the author of such software owns the copyright, not microsoft! Such software should be permissible on copyright ownership grounds alone. However since such software can be used to facilitate copyright infringement, there is quite a bit of precedent for legal take down requests to prevent the public from having access to such software.
DeCSS is one such example (although the industry has long given up on blocking it). Here’s a more recent example…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Youtube-dl
As you can see, these things can face long legal challenges with lots of lawyers involved. In this case, the take down was eventually overturned on the basis that the tool could be used with non-infringing works. However this might be harder to pull off if an activator has no non-infringing use cases.
This is a very good question. Are legitimate owners allowed to crack the DRM preventing their legitimate use. On moral grounds, I think cracking software you have a license for is completely justified…but legally I’m not familiar with any case law that covers this scenario.
The DMCA explicitly prohibits circumvention, however it does provide for exemptions. For one, the library of congress can make exceptions every three years. Maybe they’ve created an exception that you can fit under. It’s such dense legalese and I don’t feel that temporary exceptions are a reliable way to defend our rights, but here is the latest one if you want to read it….
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-10-28/pdf/2021-23311.pdf
The DMCA does have a section on interoperability, which IMHO could be your best long term defense for circumventing a copyright protection mechanism.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/1201
I still have my XP SP3 CD from my university.
It doesn’t need activation and I love it 😀
Thom Holwerda,
It makes me wonder what a court would say, or if anyone would even care that you’re using the software without permission. IMHO the copyright period is insane, especially for software.
https://www.copyright.gov/help/faq/faq-duration.html
This is becoming a bigger problem as over the years software, games, even devices are becoming increasingly tethered with cryptographic locks that require remote server keys to access. Personally I feel this oversteps what ought be allowed by copyright law, but then many companies/publishers feel they are entitled to do it and what do they care about future accessibility? With online-only SaaS “cloud” software it’s even worse; we pay for a license without the benefit of being able to keep a copy. This creates an inevitable apocalypse for software archives. Even after the ridiculously long copyright terms have passed and software is legally public domain there’s going to be major gaps in what can be done to preserve works for the future.
Thankfully at least when it comes to movies, DRM and HDCP have already been cracked, It’s a bigger problem for software.
You can download DAZ loader and keep activating any number of xp, xp64, vista, vista64, w7 and w7x64 just as before.
NaGERST,
Yeah cracked/warez versions of popular software may end up outliving official versions for obvious reasons.