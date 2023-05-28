MINIX is dead

Way back in 2006, to celebrate the introdiction of MINIX 3, Andy Tanenbaum, the operating system’s legendary creator, published an introduction article to the new version here on OSNews. I’ve followed along with development ever since, with the last item we ever posted dating from 2015. Over the weekend, a link to the MINIX 3 git repository made the rounds, noting that the last change is dated 14 November, 2018.
It seems like MINIX 3 has pretty much stalled, and digging through the Google Groups group isn’t of much help either. There’s certainly interest in the platform, but even the people frequenting the list state while MINIX 3 isn’t dead, because open source projects technically rarely die, it is in a “coma”, in a post from 2021. There’s been various proposals for improvements or new directions – notably this very detailed one – but nothing has come of them.
It probably does not help that MINIX’s creator and steward, Andy Tanenbaum, retired in 2014 from VU University, my alma mater, where he and a team of doctoral students worked on MINIX 3 for a long time. Without its main creator, who is now 79 years old, and without the funding and manpower from the university, it makes sense MINIX’ development petered out in the years after 2014.
But did it?
As many of you already know, MINIX’ development isn’t actually dead at all – one of the biggest technology companies adopted the platform, and MINIX currently runs on every processor that company sold since roughly 2015. Yes, every decently modern Intel processor runs MINIX on its Intel Management Engine, including things like a networking stack, storage drivers, and more. This was first discovered in 2017, but Intel has kept the source code to its version of MINIX entirely closed, so this fact is not of much use to anyone interested in revitalising the platform.
The fact of the matter is that MINIX 3’s development has halted, and this effectively means that MINIX is, for all intents and purposes, dead. With the last commit being almost five years old, even simply picking up where development left off would be a big undertaking, and would require some seriously bright minds and dedication. I’d love for it to happen, but I have my doubts.
From what I heard, intel is running a different software stack, and moved to a proper RT/OS within their management cores now a days.
As a person who had to deal with an OS class that used MINIX; it was a neat teaching platform, but I don’t think it was supposed to scale into a full blown OS with a life of its own.
Incidentally, Andy Tanenbaum published some great/seminal teaching books for networking and (distributed) operating systems classes. Which I think had more impact that MINIX really.
Interesting. Most probably it biggest impact was on assisting Linus get Linux off the ground.
javiercero1,
Interesting.
When I search for “minix inside cpu” it still shows older articles mentioning it is being inside Intel CPUs. But I could not find a reference to being replaced.
Could it be a special version of Minix that they use?
@sukru
For the most part, Intel (or any other SoC manufacturer) doesn’t release any details about the intrinsics of their system management cores, as that is very very sensitive information. So any information you’re likely to find out is from old systems.
Last I heard from some colleagues they were moving to RISC-V cores + some RTOS, obviously they didn’t share any further details. So I don’t know if it is MINIX-based or what (although I don’t think MINIX had the trappings for real time scheduling). Although having controlling the source for the management core tends to be a priority since it has a lot of time-sensitive scheduling as well as the memory footprints of the OS+processes have to be very tailored to the available resources within the SoC. None of these details are visible to the external world, as it is all very proprietary. Especially when it comes to power and system limits.
The thing is almost nothing actually needs a real time os…. especially not a hypervisor monitoring system.
@cb88
Lots of things, controls for example, require RTOS.
The system controller is not a “hypervisor.” It’s a deeply embedded firmware which runs and controls a lot of the interactions within the IPs in the SoC. The NoC control, for example, is extremely sensitive to deadline misses. Plus stuff like the thermal/power limit controls loop definitely require real time scheduling. Especially when it comes to systems that run off battery.
You might be right. There is tangible competitive advantage in the fine tunings of the system management. Especially when the chip market is really heated with AMD and Apple’s M2 are in the mix.
That is true for Minux 1 and 2. Minux 3 was supposed to be a real OS people could use, and it had made significant efforts in that direction. Such as it could use more advanced filesytems and had NetBSD ports.
It’s an interesting story indeed. On how such type of operating systems are used in the wild. That is micro kernel type and more of a special purpose operating systems. On top of that having a permissive open source license. Intel ME is a good example of that. Operating system will have access to the whole of your hardware and software stack. You won’t have any control or access over it whatsoever. It’s basically an undocumented proprietary blob. Usually being advertised as a security feature. On top of that you know it’s vulnerable due to CVEs. And you can’t do anything about fixing the vulnerabilities embedded in your hardware. You can just wait. Knowing that and if you actually care about all the things i wrote about. You more or less must support a license as GPL, mandatory root access, open source device drivers and not just open source mini kernel. So things like single company controlled open source mini kernels, with permissive licenses, are a no go. It doesn’t meet the minimum criteria.
Geck,
Much of the same hardware locking happens with linux + GPL2 with a whole slew of internet devices. After all, the practice which became known as tivoization was based on linux. Same deal with roku and others. I agree with you it’s frustrating to not be allowed into your own hardware, but GPL2 is just as complicit. If you really want to stop this, you need an anti-tivoization clause such as the one present in GPL3. But for better or worse, linux is stuck with the incompatible GPL2.