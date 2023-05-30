US federal judge makes history in holding that border searches of cell phones require a warrant

With United States v. Smith (S.D.N.Y. May 11, 2023), a district court judge in New York made history by being the first court to rule that a warrant is required for a cell phone search at the border, “absent exigent circumstances” (although other district courts have wanted to do so).
EFF is thrilled about this decision, given that we have been advocating for a warrant for border searches of electronic devices in the courts and Congress for nearly a decade. If the case is appealed to the Second Circuit, we urge the appellate court to affirm this landmark decision.
Of course, a decision like this can go through quite a few more courts, but it’s a good precedent.
Wow, a court siding against the government and for the constitution? What a novelty! Haha.
Joking aside, it often does feel like border patrol have been allowed to skirt the laws in the name of security, but as the article points out their justifications can be incredibly thin while the harm to privacy is great. A lot of police in general seem to feel entitled to violate the constitution and some courts give them the green light to do it. A constitution only carries weight if those in highly responsible positions see to it that it gets followed, for better or worse. At least these days the public have access to personal video recording (and freedom of information act to get police body cams) to to protect themselves from the most flagrant abuses.
https://ij.org/case/nevada-civil-forfeiture/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkeS_0NQUZs
For all the problems we have with corruption and even literal theft, video is a powerful tool to establish that facts are on your side whereas previously police typically got the benefit of doubt by default. Alas, border patrol might try to jerk you around if you try and record the encounter to protect yourself from false police narratives.
https://www.trucknews.com/security/dash-cams-illegal-border-depend-way-youre-headed/1003059630/
I haven’t had a bad encounter at the border, but I have been stopped at one of several local police roadblocks that detain large numbers of vehicles without cause in a fishing expedition. I feel this violates the search and seizure clause of the constitution, but the supreme court have given police the green light because they can slip in under the ambiguous wording of “reasonable”. The trouble is that many police use pretextual stops as an excuse for originating the stops and then proceed to go fishing, and it feels incredibly abusive. Border crossing checkpoints are more reasonable IMHO, but I think the public’s right to record their interactions should be explicit. Unfortunately the authors of the constitution couldn’t foresee this technology and how it would be important in protecting us from abuse.
