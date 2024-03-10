House panel unanimously approves bill that could ban TikTok

A powerful House committee advanced a bill on Thursday that could lead to a nationwide ban against TikTok on all electronic devices, renewing lawmakers’ challenge to one of the world’s most popular social media apps and highlighting unresolved fears that TikTok may pose a Chinese government spying risk.
The measure that sailed unanimously through the House Energy and Commerce Committee would prohibit TikTok from US app stores unless the social media platform — used by roughly 170 million Americans — is quickly spun off from its China-linked parent company, ByteDance.↫ Brian Fung at CNN
TikTok obviously needs to be banned. It’s an extension of a genocidal, totalitarian government that has no place on our our phones. Yes, I understand Facebook, Apple, Google, Microsoft also collect vast amounts of data, but at least they are (nominally) beholden to our legal systems, and while there is, of course, a vast power imbalance between us as individuals and them as megacorporations, it’s still nowhere even close as to being an arm of a totalitarian government – they’re just not comparable.
China’s state surveillance tools have no place on our devices.
It’s not clear to me that TikTok in particular “obviously” needs to be banned. I think there’s a legitimate argument to be made that this has nothing to do with national security and everything to do with protectionism.
Rather I think legislative time would be better spent on a root and branch reform of data protection. Attack the root of the problem that these apps are collecting too much data and processing it in different jurisdictions from where it was collected. There’s absolutely no legitimate reason Facebook, Google or ByteDance should be collecting any data at all beyond what is needed for a commercial relationship with their customers.
Lax data protection laws exist for one reason only: to enable credit reference agencies to operate legally. We now live in a connected enough world that credit reference bureaus are obsolete. All data is stored online and can be pulled from source when needed. It’s not like the old days when an actual file clerk would have to dig it out from a file room. We can live in a world where the default expectation is that no data transfers happen without explicit, written approval. Lets make that happen.
While I agree it’s far too entwined with the Chinese government, I’m not sure how being under American ownership will change the risk model. We all know how slow big orgs are to change and how many “legacy” systems they have floating around. Especially at this scale. If the current owners wanted to ensure spying potential or other nefarious access, it’s already there and would take a top to bottom replacement of systems to eliminate them. Which is totally unreasonable and unrealistic. It also requires no continuity of employees who put these back doors in place.. Again near impossible.
To be clear they are not banning TikTok, but they are planning to force a divestiture. (Yes the summary touches it).
What it means is, as a media company targeting millions of American teenagers, US congress will be asking them to be subject to American laws.
They tried first with something called Project Texas, but that failed. Even with the best effort of engineers here, the “mothership” was still able to access user data, pretty much illegally.
And since they are not playing within the rules, the rules will be stricter.
sukru,
I’ve heard that as well, but it is a ban on certain sensitive foreign owned companies including tiktok. While it’s true they could sell assets to western owned companies to avoid the ban, it’s still technically accurate to call it a “ban” and legislators need to own what they’re doing.
Just to make a point: A government can ban nude sunbathing at a beach. The fact that actions could be taken to avoid the ban does not make it not a ban. “See after you put on clothes you weren’t banned after all” That would be silly.
I wasn’t up to speed on Project Texas, here’s some more information…
https://www.lawfaremedia.org/article/project-texas-the-details-of-tiktok-s-plan-to-remain-operational-in-the-united-states
Even with tictok aside, I don’t think there’s any way to effectively police things like this. There’s no way to provide guarantees that data cant’ be passed to parent companies. The exact same privacy problems arose in the EU-US data sharing deal…
https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/10/tech/eu-us-data-sharing-deal/index.html
Even though they came to an agreement, when push comes to shove, I highly doubt our governments intend to stay true to their word. They say one thing in public while planning ways to siphon the data in secret. They’re notorious for it and there’s no credibility left. They would break the terms without even flinching.
Personally I’d rather see data be decentralized away from massive corporations that control everything regardless of who owns them.
“TikTok obviously needs to be banned. It’s an extension of a genocidal, totalitarian government that has no place on our our phones. ” Really? All our phones are spying on us on a very low level and you’re worried about TikTok spying on people? At least we all have the option of not installing the app – can’t say the same about having both Google and Apple spying on people. As for supporting a genocidal, totalitarian government – yeah, let’s have a look at Israel.
I agree with the “fuck the CCP” sentiment, but this stinks of protectionism. Can’t have anything that’s not controlled by the American tech-government megacomplex!
At least 3 (out of 7) comments here simply engage in whataboutism, failing to address Alfman’s point:
“Yes, I understand Facebook, Apple, Google, Microsoft also collect vast amounts of data, but at least they are (nominally) beholden to our legal systems, and while there is, of course, a vast power imbalance between us as individuals and them as megacorporations, it’s still nowhere even close as to being an arm of a totalitarian government – they’re just not comparable.”
100% correct. It makes no sense to complain about the privacy shenanigans and public opinion manipulation that Western tech companies engage in, only to then argue that geopolitical competitors should have equal access to the Western public.
No, they should not. These are not abstract theoretical questions where one can be impartial, they are real life policy questions with practical implications in a dangerous world.