This is the new Apple Silicon Mac Pro

The Mac Pro might not look different from its predecessor on the outside, but on the inside, Intel’s Xeon CPU and AMD’s Radeon Pro graphics are gone, and in their place we have a new chip called the M2 Ultra. This is the same chip in the new Mac Studio; it has a 24-core CPU and an up to 76-core GPU, and it starts with twice the memory and SSD storage of the old Mac Pro. Apple promises it will be “3x faster” than the Intel Mac Pro. Memory tops out at 192GB. These stats all match the new Mac Studio—the only thing you get from the bigger chassis is expansion capabilities and more ports.
The whole point of a Mac tower is support for traditional expansion cards, and that normally means discrete GPUs. Apple demoed some expansion cards, but none of them were graphics cards. It sounds like you’ll be using the M2 Ultra’s on-board GPU. Making real graphics cards work with an ARM chip would have been a massive undertaking—for starters, no ARM drivers exist. Even for the non-GPU options, compatibility will be an interesting problem. Apple calls out digital signal processing (DSP) cards, serial digital interface (SDI) I/O cards, and additional networking and storage as PCI express card possibilities.
Apple’s transition from Intel to ARM is now complete, and there’s no denying they’ve done a fantastic job. The competition is catching up, but for now, especially the Mac laptop lineup is in the best state it’s ever been in.
This is very good, but you’d essentially be paying $3,000 for a motherboard and chassis.
Here is the Mac Studio ($4000):
https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-mac/mac-studio/24-core-cpu-60-core-gpu-32-core-neural-engine-64gb-memory-1tb
And here is the new Mac Pro ($7000):
https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-mac/mac-pro/tower
Same CPU, GPU, RAM and SSD. Supports the same number of displays. Both has same Wifi and Ethernet (10Gbe) option.
The only difference is on expansion. There are more USB4 ports (type-C): 8 vs 6, and USB-A ports: 3 vs 2, and HDMI ports: 2 vs 1. And of course it comes with a free mouse!
(Okay, there is the option to add seven PCIe cards, which is respectable for a workstation. But again, except for the motherboard, almost everything else is the same).
I don’t think they support PCI-e GPUs, so this mac pro may be even more niche than the previous one. Since it’s just basically a mac studio with PCI expansion, which may be few use cases that are not covered by the studio.
I was expecting a more beefy SoC, specially given the thermal envelope of the chassis.
To be honest, they use the power/cooling headroom for potential upgrades. But then, the machine easily becomes $10,000+
As for the GPUs, yes, unless they make up with nvidia, I don’t see drivers arriving to fix the current situation. And while having 7(?) full sized nvidia GPUs for machine learning would be really nice, then it puts the M2’s own tensor cores into question.
Even storage would be overkill. Assuming you’d use PCIe x4 nvme, and maybe port multipliers (bifurcation), one would need to have 7 x 4 x 4TB (largest size I know today) = 112TB storage to saturate those ports. And that is an overkill. (I mean, there are use cases that need such storage, but you are better going with a dedicated server at that point).
Circling back, this might signal a hope for a future GPU expansion. (I did not include AMD or Intel GPUs, since they are practically unused in machine learning at the moment).
Thom Holwerda,
It seems premature to say “they’ve done a fantastic job” without reviews and verified benchmarks. I feel too often apple are given way too much leeway in the press before data comes in.. Maybe they will have done a fantastic job, but surely that must be contingent on how well it actually does in the field, right?
Toms hardware suggests m2 ultra could be 20% faster than m1 ultra, and if user experience bares this out then that’s good.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/m2-ultra-mac-studio-specs-price-release-date
IMHO the inability to add dedicated GPUs is really disappointing though considering it’s one of the main benefits of mac pro’s form factor. I get that apple doesn’t want to outsource hardware any more, but it seems like macpro users are going to be disadvantaged if they’re limited to the iGPU for AI & render farms work while non-apple users have a lot more scalability. I expect apple will eventually have to offer more in terms of GPU, but who knows how long they’ll have to wait.
It would’ve been interesting if Apple had offered up an add-in card based on their GPU, and make those extra slots actually worth something, but oh well.
Drumhellar,
Yeah, we talked about this for the M1. Theoretically they could make some kind of M2 gpu add in card with dedicated power and memory that behaves and scales a lot more like other dedicated GPUs. Amd & nvidia devs take this for granted, but apple kind of painted themselves into a corner with the shared/unified memory model. Of course in principal software can be rewritten to support GPUs with dedicated memory. However considering these mac pros have a $7k starting price (plus whatever this hypothetical PCI addon GPU would cost), how many mainstream developers would even bother to target such niche hardware? I’m not sure, but it seems to me that the best way to encourage software support for discrete GPUs is to include discrete GPUs in some MBP laptops.
It might not happen in the near term, but I do think apple is going to have to cross this bridge at some point if they don’t want to loose demanding customers to platforms that offer expandable GPUs.
No, they blew it. Just because they pretend Thunderbolt eGPUs and PCI-E GPUs don’t exist, it doesn’t mean they don’t. This problem has been a problem since the first Apple Silicon chip launched and Apple has been dancing around the issue ever since, and it seems like they’ve hit a design limit with their iPad-derived ARM64 chips here. They got a pass with the Mac Studio, since it’s not meant to be a Mac Pro, but do they really want us to believe that a professional who has been accustomed to a pair of Radeon W6900X GPUs or a quartet of W6800X GPUs (2×2) would be satisfied with a pair of SoC GPUs in the M2 Ultra, no matter how overgrown? I understand why they don’t want to spend money to deal with the issue given the limited share of the Mac Pro compared to other Macs, but some humility about the fact the outgoing Intel-based Mac Pro would be the last true MacOS workstation would be appreciated instead of all the boasting.