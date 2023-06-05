Apple reveals Vision Pro, available for $3,499 “early next year”

After years of speculation, leaks, rumors, setbacks, and rumblings of amazing behind-the-scenes demos, Apple has made its plans for a mixed reality platform and headset public. Vision Pro is “the first Apple Product you look through, not at,” Apple’s Tim Cook said, a “new AR platform with a new product” that augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world.
The headset will start at $3,499 and be available early next year. That puts the device in an entirely different class than most existing VR headsets, including the $550 PSVR2 (which requires a tethered PS5 to use) and the $500 Quest 3 that was just announced for a fall release.
The technology on display here is amazing, but the presentation itself, including Apple’s proposed use cases, were thoroughly dystopian. When you’re wearing it, a video feed of your eyes can be shown on the outside display when talking to someone next to you, which looks like pure nightmare fuel to me. Apple also showed a birthday party where the dad was wearing this thing while his daughter and her friends were blowing out the candles – which, as a dad… Just no. Don’t wear the creepy glowing robot face during your daughter’s birthday party.
Other than that, since it has no controllers, the gaming proposition consisted of regular “2D” games projected on a screen, so you can’t play popular VR games like Beat Saber or Gorilla Tag. Since the device tries very hard to mimic a traditional user interface in VR, many of the renders shown off during the presentation consisted of floating windows. Videoconferencing consisted of floating windows with camera feeds from the participants, for instance, while the VR user’s face is rendered onto an avatar. Showing multiple application windows floating around you definitely looks very cool, but whether or not that’s actually a pleasant user experience? I don’t know.
But the biggest problem with the whole presentation is that Apple has not actually showed off anything tangible. Everything shown off during the keynote was fake – prerendered special effects layered onto video, and since nobody has received any hands-on time with the actual hardware, and thus nobody outside of Apple has seen the real user interface in action, we actually have no idea how it will actually look, feel, and perform. This is the AR/VR equivalent of using prerendered cinematics to create hype for a video game, and we should know better by now.
If there’s one company that can convince people to spend $3500 to strap an isolating dystopian glowing robot mask onto their faces it’s Apple, but I still have a hard time believing this is what people want.
They literally showed PS5 controller support.
I agree, the idea that anyone would wear this thing during social interactions is preposterous. At work, maybe that’s the exception to the rule, as long as you have a bag or backpack to tuck it away in case you want to go out for drinks later, but not anywhere else. However, when we are at home alone, most of us are already glued in front of a TV, PC monitor or smartphone, so why not? Also, workouts could be a use case (as a rich person’s toy, I am not claiming it’s essential or anything).
So, my biggest worry is not the alleged “dystopian” factor of it (your smartphone did that already), but the fact that if it catches on, other companies may not be able to catch up (especially if Apple has built a wall of patents around key concepts as they claim). Imagine a market entirely owned by Apple…
kurkosdr,
PS5 controllers are not the same as VR controllers. But yes, since this is a generic computer, someone will enable bluetooth support for some sort of VR controller.
As for the use case, there could be exceptions. This is essentially a Macbook Pro with 3 monitors in portable form. It looks “dystopian”, true, and the battery life is very low (so needs to be tethered). But I can see a very rich student with a small dorm using this as a primary computer.
(Yes, very narrow use case).
The kind of person who buys a highly experimental and highly expensive device like this and at the same time doesn’t already own a computer (desktop or laptop) doesn’t exist. This is a rich person’s toy, plain and simple. And that’s OK, not everything has to be for everyone. if Apple shifts 1 million of these things worldwide, and assuming there is a $1000 profit margin in each of them (Apple likes to keep their profit margin in the 30+% range), that’s a sweet 1 billion dollars of revenue. And assuming the average Apple engineer is paid $250.000, that’s enough to have 4000 employees working on it full-time for a year to improve it (so that they have something really good software-wise when the components inside are cheaper and more power-efficient).
What most people don’t understand is that Apple is not some plucky startup that’s one bad bet away from bankruptcy, nor are they an OEM like Dell which packages other people’s chips and software together with no ability to improve upon the product while having to compete with other OEMs selling the same chips and software (which means their margins are capped). Instead, Apple can afford to keep the Vision Pro barely profitable or even barely unprofitable until the technology improves. And Apple is certainly not a mismanaged mess like Facebook which spent tens of billions of dollars to produce a crappy VR game with Nintendo 64 graphics.
Can’t play real VR games with a traditional controller.
Which is OK, VR games are only good for giving you motion sickness and the urge to throw up (your eyes tell your body that it moves, but the body’s sense of balance is feeling stationary because it is, and that’s what gives you motion sickness and the urge to throw up when playing VR games).
The rest of the experiences, where you are stationary in the virtual world or playing a stereoscopic 3D game (think Nvidia 3D Vision), can be done with hand gestures or a PS5 controller.
Will this OS be hobbled and walled off like iPadOS, or mostly open, but still hobbled (for gaming) like macOS?
Where exactly in your ass do you have to plug the back cable?? 😛
I think I know where this is going, but in case you are serious, you are supposed to keep a battery bank in your back pocket. Which from a presentation standpoint is ridiculous even by Chinese startup standards, but if it makes this device last through a workday, I can understand why they did it to enable that use case. The good news is that it lasts an acceptable 2 hours even without the silly cable and power bank.