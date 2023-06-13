Edge sends images you view online to Microsoft

Edge has a built-in image enhancement tool that, according to Microsoft, can use “super-resolution to improve clarity, sharpness, lighting, and contrast in images on the web.” Although the feature sounds exciting, recent Microsoft Edge Canary updates have provided more information on how image enhancement works.
The browser now warns that it sends image links to Microsoft instead of performing on-device enhancements.
The biggest problem with Edge’s “super-resolution” and other questionable services is that it is enabled by default. Therefore, unaware users automatically give the browser permission to send pictures to Microsoft for processing and enhancement.
Don’t use Edge.
Such a feature should be implimented locally, but unfortunately some companies intentionally design features to phone home for their own selfish reasons like tracking what users are doing. I hope that major media outlets cover this to pressure microsoft to at least warn users and have users opt in. Otherwise this will become another permanent tracking feature that normal users won’t be aware of or know how to disable. This sort of spyware used to be universally shunned by legitimate tech companies, but now our top tech companies are embracing it since they are ones doing the spying 🙁
The really sad part about this isn’t what they are doing, it’s that this behavior has been completely normalized, and people don’t care. For that reason, they will continue to dial up the surveillance and encroachment into peoples’ personal lives even more.
But hey, I think they need a new corporate slogan/motto now. Something like: “Your business is our business.” Or perhaps “We just want to get to knooooow you.” (said in a creepy voice)