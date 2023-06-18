 Home > Google > Google kills yet another product: Google Domains sold to podcast sponsor

Google kills yet another product: Google Domains sold to podcast sponsor

Eight years after Google Domains launched, and a little more than a year after it graduated out of beta, Google is “winding down following a transition period,” as part of “efforts to sharpen our focus.” That’s corporate-ese for “We need to keep cost-cutting, so we’re selling this business we just finished shaping up to Squarespace.”

I have two domains over at Google Domains. I doubt Squarespace’s UI is going to be as nice and easy to understand as Google’s is.

  1. 2023-06-18 9:14 pm
    sukru

    This is actually worse than it sounds.

    As the article suggests, Google Workspace (where you have a domain for your business or family) is tightly integrated with these domains.

    They claim we’d land in Squarespace automatically for renewals, however I am not sure how well this integration will be. Especially in the longer term.

  2. 2023-06-18 11:23 pm
    Windows Sucks

    Might need to change my name to Google Sucks. ‍♂️

