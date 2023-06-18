Google kills yet another product: Google Domains sold to podcast sponsor

Eight years after Google Domains launched, and a little more than a year after it graduated out of beta, Google is “winding down following a transition period,” as part of “efforts to sharpen our focus.” That’s corporate-ese for “We need to keep cost-cutting, so we’re selling this business we just finished shaping up to Squarespace.”
I have two domains over at Google Domains. I doubt Squarespace’s UI is going to be as nice and easy to understand as Google’s is.
This is actually worse than it sounds.
As the article suggests, Google Workspace (where you have a domain for your business or family) is tightly integrated with these domains.
They claim we’d land in Squarespace automatically for renewals, however I am not sure how well this integration will be. Especially in the longer term.
Might need to change my name to Google Sucks. ♂️