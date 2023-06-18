EU suggests breaking up Google’s ad business in preliminary antitrust ruling

The European Commission has made a formal antitrust complaint against Google and its ad business. In a preliminary opinion, the regulator says Google has abused its dominant position in the digital advertising market. It says that forcing Google to sell off parts of its business may be the only remedy, if the company is found guilty of the charges.
This would be a significant move targeting the main source of the search giant’s revenue, and a rare example of the EU recommending divestiture at this stage in an investigation. The Commission has already fined Google over three prior antitrust cases, but has only previously imposed “behavioral” remedies — changes to its business practices.
Music to my ears. Companies exist to serve society, and if they no longer serve society by becoming too large, too powerful, and too wealthy, thereby massively restricting competition, they must be chopped up into smaller parts to create breathing room in the market. Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft – and that’s just the tech sector – all need to be broken up to allow newcomers to fairly compete.
The US has taken similar actions with railroads, oil, airplanes, and telecommunications, and the technology market should be no different.
Thom Holwerda,
I really wish we would be more proactive – the goal should be for fair competition to remain in a steady state rather than breaking up companies after decades of abusive practices. Breakups are not only extremely messy but also there’s no undoing the damage that has already been done.
Those cases are so old you may as well be talking about ancient greece, haha. Today corporations have US politicians eating out of their hands. Corruption is so rampant that as someone living in the US, I look to the EU to keep our corporations in check 🙁
Alfman,
Unfortunately for Google the ad businesses are very strictly tied. Like many other online services, without ad revenue, it can’t stay afloat. (This would be similar to telling New York Times to spin off their subscription services, or Coca-Cola their bottling plants). That makes any “Google to sell off parts of its business” very unlikely.
(Unlike say Android, YouTube, or others, that are still tied, but not 100% essential).
Given Google’s global ad revenue dwarfs their EU income, if worse come worst, they can choose to close shop in the EU instead. That probably is less than ideal, since Android, Chrome and several other platforms are now essential to many EU businesses and governments.
sukru,
I agree, it’s messy. And this is the reason why I am in favor of proactive measures that keep us on a reasonable path rather than trying to tear everything apart after the fact.
As a consumer, I really despise the global consolidation that’s taken hold over my lifetime. So to me it wouldn’t be the worst outcome for google to pull out and reverse some of this consolidation. Also, I think the companies at the top get way too much credit anyways, because in reality there would be somebody else to take their place. Monopolies and duopoly stifle innovation and impedes other platforms on grounds of sheer dominance of influence rather than merit. Breaking them up opens up great new opportunities for others to compete on merit.
I’m not a fan of breaking up companies, but my god I hate how we subsidize these corporate giants using public funds to build them up into these monsters in the first place. These corporate giants are insanely wealthy, they’re the last entities on earth to deserve public handouts, and yet because our politicians have their priorities ass backwards, they’re competing who can give these corporations the most free perks at taxpayer expense. Meanwhile those of us competing with them are literally helping them foot their bills. It’s complete and utter BS,
https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2018/jul/02/us-cities-and-states-give-big-tech-93bn-in-subsidies-in-five-years-tax-breaks
https://goodjobsfirst.org/money-lost-cloud-how-data-centers-benefit-state-and-local-government-subsidies/
https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/research-us-state-subsidies-pay-2-million-per-data-center-job/
Clearly I’m annoyed because it’s unfair, but also the opportunity cost to small & medium businesses, who employ more employees and are more focused on keeping jobs local. As much as I dislike the situation we’re in, it’s no wonder why we’ve ended up here, our policies virtually guaranty the success of giant corporations at the expense of others.
Alfman,
I think this is a problem, but for other other reasons.
The corporations come with a deal: “give us tax breaks, and we will bring many highly paid professionals which will spend in your cities”. At the face value, this is a good bargain.
However, many times they don’t bring that much value, or they could even pull out as soon as they get a better deal. And cities only give permits to businesses, not housing, which means locals will be priced out (called fancy names like gentrification, but that is not the fault of those workers).
Also, ultimately, it hurts the workers most. When I was interviewing, I realized companies want to fill in their remote offices, most likely due to this reason. Getting something close to home was not easy. And if they close the office in the future, you are completely left out.
sukru,
Did you read my links though? “Research: US state subsidies pay $2 million per data center job”
I consider such deals bad for tax payers, especially considering that corporations would have paid those expenses themselves anyways. Having tax payers subsidize them just means they get to use our money to grow their corporate wealth for no other reason than because they can.
I’m thankful the public united against amazon and public outcry managed to stop the NY amazon deal. But what happens is they start up a bidding war between local governments to put as many subsidies as possible on the table. Does amazon need government handouts? No. Was amazon going to move in anyways without government handouts? Yes. Rummer was that amazon had already decided to host their new headquaters in new york before NY’s winning bid. As a result of this insanely unfair process that rewards giants and punishes smaller companies, new yorkers were going to be on the hook to pay amazon billions even as they take away net jobs. This crap needs to stop!!!
The idea that these corporations create jobs needs to stop too. When you look at net jobs, corporations like google and amazon can end up displacing millions of people working for companies that become redundant when these giants grow their market share. Say amazon comes in and hires 10k employees but displaces 20k employees who had been working for smaller competitors. The headlines may credit amazon with “creating 10k jobs” while ignoring all the jobs they actually killed. Sorry if I take this personally, but amazon specifically is responsible for eliminating most of the ecommerce companies in my area. These local companies are struggling to compete with amazon.
Maybe it’s inescapable and the natural order of things is for the big fish to eat the little ones – no point in complaining about it. But the fact that my taxes pay to subsidize the giants that are killing off work for smaller businesses pisses me off to no end. If I could, I’d go as far as to officially ban taxpayer money being used to subsidize big business at the federal level. If they want to open shop anywhere in the US, let them pay for it themselves and take public benefits off the table!
I’m not against local governments creating jobs, but spend the money on local companies that produce more jobs and competition than the giants will.
Couldn’t agree more. Gentrification is such a huge problem, and silicon valley may be the epitome of it.
Yes, I sympathize. It’s the same here. You’ve got winners and losers, but on the whole massive consolidation is taking away local companies/jobs.
EU’s action doesn’t come fast enough though. I couldn’t keep wifey from replacing her dying iphone before EU’s USB-C/lightning rule went into effect 🙁
Yeah I don’t think all these companies are a problem as Microsoft, Amazon and Apple are not in as a dominant position as say the railroads, oil or Telecommunications companies were.
When standard oil was in place you couldn’t name another oil company, same with ATT etc.
Googles ad business is so dominant though there is no competition at all. That’s a problem that needs to be fixed.
The part that’s dumb is that they wouldn’t have gotten this big if the EU and others didn’t let Google buy up everything.
Windows Sucks,
Well, prior to the antitrust acts, the concentration of power was unlimited. I’m very glad we have antitrust at least for the most egregious cases. if it weren’t for the antitrust cases against microsoft, the technology landscape would look very different today. Like ’em or hate ’em, microsoft were very proficient at exploiting their monopoly power to crush competition.
My gripe with antitrust is that it’s too reactive as opposed to proactive. We have a lot of duopolies and oligopolies that do not trigger an antitrust case, but still reach levels of market consolidation that are quite harmful to competition. Take the android/ios, duopoly, I feel consumers should be entitled to more competition yet both google and apple use monopoly tactics that impede competition. So IMHO antitrust needs to take corrective measures early before markets become hugely imbalanced but through reasonable steps that protect competition and are much less draconian than full on corporate breakups.
The funny thing is, Apple would very likely had joined Atari and Commodore during the 90s if it hadn’t been for Microsoft being under antitrust apeals at the time. They used Apple as an example of another vendor you could buy an operating system from. Then lent them money to keep them afloat. With a regime change in politics, it all mysteriously went away…
I agree with Alfman, there should be a greater watching of anticompetitive practices and things done much sooner to protect innovation. Look how long the computer space has stagnated. Even when some manufacturers attempt to do something new (like adding power throughput on the motherboard to clean up the ‘hack’ of feeding more power straight to the power hungry GPUs, and instead of being brought out as a new standard, most tech sites are blasting it as proprietary. It really should be the new standard, kind of like AGP had become.)
No they way more dominant, and much richer than any other monopoly in history.
Agreed,
First, they don’t even have an army. Unlike the older monopolies, some of which literally had armies and fought wars over “market space”. (East Indian companies).
And the richest person? Mansa Musa, an African king which literally bankrupted many countries on a pilgrimage journey, by giving away gold to people during this travel.
Rather than breakup their advertising business, I think they should consider making Google sell gmail and stop making chromium instead. This would kill a big data source they use for their advertising platform and open competition again. Chromium has a near monopoly on the browsing market and a significant influence on how email works on the internet.
If google doesn’t control the browsing market, we might get more privacy protection, ad blockers, etc in web browsers.