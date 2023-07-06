Project restores Windows Update for Windows 9x

This is a community-based project and is actively updated. This project aims at restoring the legacy Windows Update websites, and allows older operating systems (Windows 95, NT 4.0, 98, Me, 2000, and XP) to obtain updates like they used to.
Ever since 2011 when Microsoft pulled the plug on nearly all the Windows Update websites, the Windows Update feature for older Windows operating systems was no longer functional. The only way to install updates after that point was through external third-party installers which didn’t cover all the updates that the operating system would fully support. So, with this project, we can now update operating systems as old as Windows 95 all the way through Windows XP RTM like we used to back in the day.
IT’s still a work-in-progress, as sourcing the various update packages and installers is proving to be quite difficult in some cases, and not all versions of Windows/Microsoft Update have been recreated yet. However, as the ever awesome Michael MJD notes in his video overview of the project, it already works quite well for Windows 95 and Windows 98 and 98SE.
This is obviously extremely useful for anyone who have a reason to run these old operating systems. Operating systems are increasingly reliant on online resources that will all eventually fail.This is clearly a problem with windows, but even FOSS operating systems face the exact same dilemma. When linux repository servers get decommissioned, many users running EOL distros will experience apt/yum update failures such that they cannot obtain the software that used to run on their distros. Once I needed to build new software for an old legacy centos system – something that would have been as trivial as installing a few packages has become an extremely arduous job of tracking down old packages and manually installing them, all because the original software repos are gone.
I don’t know what the answer is, we cannot expect the distros to keep hosting old copies forever. Maybe we need a dedicated organization like archive.org to setup something for this and OS/distros need to officially hand over update functionality at EOL. It’s easy to say this should exist, it’s harder to find ways to shoulder the costs of indefinite storage and infrastructure. Is there a way to crowd source this? If so, would there even be enough users to ensure long term viability of these legacy archives?