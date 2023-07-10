 Home > Games > New study reveals most classic video games are completely unavailable

New study reveals most classic video games are completely unavailable

Games No Comments

The Video Game History Foundation, in partnership with the Software Preservation Network, has conducted the first ever study on the commercial availability of classic video games, and the results are bleak. 87% of classic video games released in the United States are critically endangered.

This confirms something all of us already suspected or knew: the vast majority of classic games are simply not available in any legal way, shape, or form. If it wasn’t for the emulation and preservation scene, many of these games would face certain oblivion in the near future.

It’s high time some changes are made to intellectual property law to make software and game preservation legal.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply