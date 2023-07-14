 Home > Window Managers > COSMIC DE gets fractional scaling

COSMIC DE gets fractional scaling

Beyond the dazzling sea of licensed fireworks and thunderclouds lies a cosmic array of ancient stars. It’s within our gaze upon these stars where we find the inspiration for COSMIC DE, our new desktop environment created for Pop!_OS and other Linux distros. Let’s get into the updates!

COSMIC DE is System76’s in-progress Rust-based desktop environment. System76 has done some neat tricks while resizing windows in tiled mode, they’re splitting up the notifications subsystems into separate threads, they added fractional scaling, and more.

