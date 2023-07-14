Microsoft unveils new default Office font

Today we begin the final phase of this major change where Aptos will start appearing as the new default font across Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel for hundreds of millions of users. And, over the next few months it will roll out to be the default for all our customers. We can’t wait for Aptos to be readily available since it was crafted to embody the many aspects of the human experience.

A new default font for Microsoft Office is a huge deal. It doesn’t sound like it should be, but it really is – over the coming years, millions and documents changing hands within and between companies, organisations, individuals, and more will be typeset in this new font, and you’ll come to see it everywhere. And hate it.

It’s the natural order of things.