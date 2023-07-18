Framework Laptop 16: The Verge’s exclusive hands-on

The Framework Laptop 16, available for preorder today starting at $1,699 prebuilt, is one of the most exciting notebooks we’ve ever seen. When it ships in Q4, the modular computer company’s first gaming laptop will let you swap practically every component — not just memory and storage, but each and every individual port, the motherboard, the battery, the speakers, you name it.

Framework seems to be making it, despite the ridicule. There’s more and more companies taking repairability seriously, and the EU, too, is flexing its legal muscle in this area. We’re getting there. Slowly.