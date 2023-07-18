Online advertising giant: people who want to reign in online ads are “extremists”

The Interactive Advertising Bureau, one of the biggest names in online advertising, held some sort of corporate event or whatever in January of this year, and the IAB CEO, David Cohen, held a speech there to rally the troops. Apparently, those of us who are fighting back against the online advertising industry? We’re “extremists”.

Extremists are winning the battle for hearts and minds in Washington D.C. and beyond. We cannot let that happen. These extremists are political opportunists who’ve made it their mission to cripple the advertising industry and eliminate it from the American economy and culture.

This guy, who uses double spaces after a period and hence is already on my shitlist, just gave us an amazing creed.