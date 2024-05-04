Nintendo issues DMCA takedown notice against over 8,500 Yuzu emulator repositories

The notice was filed on developer platform GitHub, which Nintendo claimed housed repositories that “offer and provide access to the Yuzu emulator or code based on [it]” which “illegally circumvents Nintendo’s technological protection measures and runs illegal copies of Switch games.”
GitHub said it contacted the owners of the repositories to provide an “opportunity to make changes” before taking down the repositories, in addition to providing legal resources and information on how to file counter notices.↫ Sophie McEvoy at GamesIndustry.biz
The legal troubles around Yuzu are a little nebulous to deal with, as there’s a lot of chatter online that Yuzu contains, or at least used, code from leaked Switch SDKs. If that is indeed true – I haven’t seen any definitive proof yet – then it makes Nintendo’s aggressiveness a lot more understandable, even for someone like me who believes emulation should be 100% legal and accessible.
Thom,
That is an interesting topic. If Yuzu contained copyrighted SDK portions, it opens a can of worms to many other emulators as well.
When Compaq cloned IBM’s BIOS they had to prove they used a “clean room” reverse engineering process and prove this in court. Obviously this is beyond the financial capabilities of many open source projects. Even Android had to spend over a decade fighting against Oracle’s claims. And hence, most projects will just say “do not contribute any code if you ever looked at leaked [project]”
Another issue, again coming back to Google/Oracle Android/Java fight is there is only so many ways you can design a system. If you have the syscall names (open, read, fork), and function parameters also match (EAX=handle, ECX=error), there is not much you can do to avoid being claimed similar.
And, finally, lazy actors, or even bad actors, could intentionally pollute the source code with “non kosher” contributions. This is of course not limited to open source projects, as many closed ones are caught red handed stealing others’ code. But it is much easier to do and also detect for OSS.
Bottom line, the best defense is just a disclaimer on github asking to stay clean, and possibly the image of adhering to that process. Even that is of course insufficient by itself, but at least seemed to help ryujinx so far.
Btw, this will get even more interesting as PS3 emulator for example requests download of official firmware manually by the user (fortunately it does not have an encryption that limits this). What about PS4, or Xbox Series? They literally have entire large operating systems capable of running modern applications. (In case of Sony it is BSD, in case of Microsoft it is a limited version of Windows, which can even run full* native applications if you pay the $100 dev free to unlock it).
sukru,
I was going to say it’s obviously not the first time Nintendo has pursued emulators.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/05/the-solid-legal-theory-behind-nintendos-new-emulator-takedown-effort/
Yeah, copyrighting implementations makes sense, but I’m pretty sure the majority of software engineers feel that copyrighting interfaces is stupid. The judge in the google-oracle case was ignorant and short sighted for changing decades of earlier precedent. Good on google for eventually getting a fair use exception, but frankly that’s not good enough. We need the law to be clear that others are free to implement APIs by themselves without having to worry about defending themselves against a deep pocketed opponent court.
I don’t know why people use that site, it just centralizes things for Nintendo so they can kill off the emulation community more easily. Better to just host your own site so you are not at the mercy of these companies.
And do it offshore, outside Nintendo’s legal reach. Otherwise, they could legally demand your hosting provider to shut your repo off permanently.
Orisai,
I agree that’s what needs to be done,. Although I think some users will always prefer mainstream centralized platforms over random websites.. I wouldn’t care where a project is hosted, obviously as long as sideloading is not blocked.
Alfman,
We have seen the overreach possible during COVID times. Not saying they were correct, but the conspiracy theories were first blocked by YouTube, their accounts banned by Twitter and Facebook, and then later on their hosting was cancelled as well.
Again what they said was stupid, but that’s beside the point.
If they really want you off the Internet, it would be difficult to find a home. (Except TOR/freenet/similar).
What happens if they just move the repo to a country where dmca has no jurisdiction? or even a country where nintendo has no presence.
That’s what the SuYu emulator is, which is headquartered in Brazi. Really, hosting your emulator in a country like the USA (aka the country of DMCA anti-circumvention provisions, APIs being potentially copyrightable, and enforceable software patents) is like Playboy moving their headquarters to Iran. And yet, this doesn’t stop people from trying.
That is why we have many media libraries hosted in Europe as well.
VLC was happily hosted in Paris, France, and FFmpeg should be the same, afaik.
Even torrents had found (temporary) home in Sweden, but they were found to be liable and sentenced to one year in prison. (Which would be much more severe here in the USA).
Refusing to takedown content that violates copyright is illegal in most countries (although this could change with countries like Russia and Belarus allowing some copyright violations of US and EU content as a form of counter-sanctions).
The problem with the US is that there are multiple ways a lawyer can screw you even if you haven’t copied anything: anti-circumvention provisions, copyrightable APIs, software patents. Each one of them a possible minefield.