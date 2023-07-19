Intel lets ASUS take over and continue NUC product line

Turns out Intel’s NUC line is not going to die after all.

Today, Intel announced it has agreed to a term sheet with ASUS, a global technology solution provider, for an agreement to manufacture, sell and support the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) 10th to 13th generations systems product line, and to develop future NUC systems designs.

If you’re into Intel NUCs, Asus is the way to go now.