Ubisoft deletes accounts and games if you don’t log in for a while

Ubisoft has confirmed that it is temporarily suspending accounts it deems to be “inactive”, preventing players from accessing their game libraries.
Players are then sent an email informing them that their suspended account will be deleted in 30 days unless they click the “Cancel Account Closure” link.
Modern gaming.
So do I understand this correctly, you not only loose access to your online profile, but you loose access to the games you’ve purchased as well and you can’t play them anymore? Wow that is messed up. IMHO it’s not unusual for gamers to go on extended leave of absence only to come back and play them again with their kids years later. If this isn’t specifically allowed in the license agreement, then hopefully ubisoft get sued for breach of contract. If it is specifically allowed, then shame on us as a society for allowing corporations to get away with such one sided contracts.