IBM Blue Lightning: world’s fastest 386?

The Blue Lightning CPU is an interesting beast. There is not a whole lot of information about what the processor really is, but it can be pieced together from various scraps of information. Around 1990, IBM needed low-power 32-bit processors with good performance for its portable systems, but no one offered such CPUs yet. IBM licensed the 386SX core from Intel and turned it into the IBM 386SLC processor (SLC reportedly stood for “Super Little Chip”).
Later on, IBM updated the processor to support 486 instructions. It is worth noting that there were still the SLC variants available—nominally a 486, but with a 16-bit bus.
The licensing conditions reportedly prevented IBM from selling the SLC processors on the free market. They were only available in IBM-built systems and always(?) as QFP soldered on a board.
A very unique processor from the days Intel licensed others to make x86 chips, even allowing them to improve upon them. Those days are long gone, with only AMD and VIA remaining as companies with an x86 license.
Zhaoxin a few years back took over the licence from VIA (joint venture between VIA and Shanghai). In practical terms, only AMD and Intel are competitive.
Intel licensed the x86 to many second sources during the 70s and 80s. But it very rarely allowed them to “improve” upon them. Just look how they sued NEC over the V20.
Incidentally, the second sourcing of the 1st 3 generations of x86 is what made it the “open” architecture of that period. And it built a tremendous ecosystem around it. Intel started to put that cat back in the bag with the 386, which they did not intend to license to 2nd sources.
SiS/DMP has a valid i386 license from when they bought RiSE Technologies with their MP5. The latest Vortex86DX2 CPU is a 800mhz 386 cpu and would be by far the fastest 386 ever made. The Vortex86DX3 is a dual core i686 compatible chip with dual core 1000mhz cpu.
They are quite snappy for small embedded systems and supports much faster ram than any other 386cpu could even dream of back in the day.