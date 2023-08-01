IronOS: flexible soldering iron control firmware

Originally conceived as an alternative firmware for the TS100, this firmware has evolved into a complex soldering iron control firmware.
The firmware implements all of the standard features of a ‘smart’ soldering iron, with lots of little extras and tweaks. I highly recommend reading the installation guide fully when installing on your iron. And after install just explore the settings menu.
An alternative operating system for your soldering iron. Good times.
Interesting project, I wish there were photos. Here’s a review of one of the soldering irons. There’s no bearing to this article. I just wanted to get a better idea of the hardware being used…
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/miniware-ts101-smart-soldering-iron-review-lots-of-options
I love working on control systems like this, usually it’s something more sophisticated, but there’s just something about programming microcontrollers.on bare metal with no OS or abstractions that feels very satisfying.
I did find it a bit odd that the author chose GPL3 but requests others not to host the files….