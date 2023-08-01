 Home > OS News > IronOS: flexible soldering iron control firmware

IronOS: flexible soldering iron control firmware

Originally conceived as an alternative firmware for the TS100, this firmware has evolved into a complex soldering iron control firmware.

The firmware implements all of the standard features of a ‘smart’ soldering iron, with lots of little extras and tweaks. I highly recommend reading the installation guide fully when installing on your iron. And after install just explore the settings menu.

An alternative operating system for your soldering iron. Good times.

  1. 2023-08-01 5:10 pm
    Alfman

    Interesting project, I wish there were photos. Here’s a review of one of the soldering irons. There’s no bearing to this article. I just wanted to get a better idea of the hardware being used…
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/miniware-ts101-smart-soldering-iron-review-lots-of-options

    I love working on control systems like this, usually it’s something more sophisticated, but there’s just something about programming microcontrollers.on bare metal with no OS or abstractions that feels very satisfying.

    I did find it a bit odd that the author chose GPL3 but requests others not to host the files….

    Licence

    The code created by the community is GNU GPLv3. Unless noted elsewhere. Other components such as FreeRTOS/USB-PD have their own licence.
    Commercial Use
    This software is provided as-is, so I cannot provide any commercial support for the firmware. However, you are more than welcome to distribute links to the firmware or provide irons with this software on them. Please do not re-host the files, but rather link to this page, so that there are no old versions of the firmware scattered around.

