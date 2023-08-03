Microsoft leaked its internal tool that enables secret Windows 11 features

Microsoft has accidentally leaked its internal “StagingTool” app that is used by employees to enable secret unreleased Windows 11 features. The software giant typically tests experimental or hidden Windows 11 features in public builds of the operating system, but Windows enthusiasts have until now had to rely on third-party tools to get access to secret features that Microsoft hasn’t yet enabled for all testers.

StagingTool is a command line app that lets you toggle feature IDs that enable certain unreleased parts of Windows 11. It’s particularly useful for when Microsoft uses A/B testing for features, where only a small subset of Windows Insiders will get access to a feature before Microsoft rolls it out more broadly to testers.