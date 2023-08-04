Microsoft just killed the Cortana app on Windows 11 in favour of AI

While casually looking for updates in the Microsoft Store, I noticed a new update for Cortana after a long time. But, instead of improving things, the latest update caused the app to stop working on Windows 11. This shouldn’t surprise anyone, considering that Microsoft’s assistant hasn’t received a single feature update in the past two years
Microsoft has finally killed Cortana on Windows 11 – its Windows Phone-era assistant that debuted on desktop with Windows 10. Cortana app was the tech giant’s response to Siri in 2014, and Microsoft published a series of advertisements targeting Apple’s powerful assistant.
Did anyone even use this feature? It always felt like an awful “me too!” feature trying to be edgy.
I didn’t mind the search capability in the start menu… what I did hate is when it started suggesting URLs instead of the applications I wanted to run.
Like NO, I search int he browser I start applications from the task bar… get it straight!