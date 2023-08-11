Firefox for Android to get full extension support in the coming months

Mozilla has announced that the Android version of Firefox will soon support any and all extensions, and has informed extension developers about this change.

For the past few years Firefox for Android officially supported a small subset of extensions while we focused our efforts on strengthening core Firefox for Android functionality and understanding the unique needs of mobile browser users. Today, Mozilla has built the infrastructure necessary to support an open extension ecosystem on Firefox for Android. We anticipate considerable user demand for more extensions on Firefox for Android, so why not start optimizing your desktop extension for mobile-use right away?

This almost instantly makes Firefox the most capable and versatile browser on Android. It’s taken them a long time, but the ability to load whatever extension we want will be a great asset.

