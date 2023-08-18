LG launches webOS tablet

This headline is entirely correct and I will stand by it.
This is one of those products that I truly cannot wait to experience and review firsthand: LG is bringing the quirky, one-of-a-kind StanbyME Go to the United States later this month for $999.99. If you missed its international launch, which flew under the radar for many, let me catch you up: the StanbyME Go is a 27-inch 1080p LCD TV housed in a large suitcase that also contains a built-in battery and 20-watt speakers.
The idea is that this thing can be a portable entertainment solution whether you’re at a picnic, on a family vacation, or just hanging out on the back patio. Maybe you’ll bring it tailgating with all your pals during football season. The possibilities are limited only by your imagination and the StanbyME Go’s three-hour battery life.
This thing runs webOS and does tons of tablet things. This is a webOS tablet.
999 for what is basically a media consumption device/video boombox.
The form factor seems very very awkward to me. Basically…. a tablet with a $100 screen and 20W speakers instead of a $20one and larger speakers and a weird case.
If this was $400 they might actually be able to sell it.
iPad can cost much more, and this device is different than other “media consumption device”.
Different how? I agree, 999 is crazy expensive for a tablet. I can do 500 hundres top.