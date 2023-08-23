Nvidia just made $6 billion in pure profit over the AI boom

The company raked in $13.5 billion in revenue since May, it revealed in its Q2 2024 earnings, with the unprecedented demand for its generative AI chips blowing past any difficulty it might have had selling desktop and laptop GPUs into a shrinking PC industry. Data center accounted for a record $10.32 billion of that revenue, more than doubling in just one quarter, and Nvidia made $6.188 billion in profit as a result — up 843 percent year over year. And while gaming is more than a billion dollars short of pandemic highs, it was actually up 22 percent year over year to $2.48 billion in revenue, too.

I don’t really post about financial results anymore – the amounts of money “earned” by tech companies are obscene and utterly destructive – but I do want to highlight NVIDIA here, if only to be able to link back this a few years from now after the “AI” bubble has popped.