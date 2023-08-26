Ichido is a ’90s search engine with interesting features

Ichido is a set of experimental search engines and software projects created by Anthony Mancini. The flagship project is the Ichido general purpose search engine, a classic search engine with its own independent index.

Now, indexing the web is hard and this is in beta so the search results aren’t exactly what you’d call competitive, but I have to say – the user interface for this search engine is downright fantastic. It emulates that late ’90s look, and does a very interesting thing where it adds buttons for things like RSS feeds and social accounts for the pages it links to in the results. On top of that, it will list less desirable features of websites – trackers, ads, etc., as red warnings.

No, this can’t replace DDG or Google – but I love the thought put into the UI.