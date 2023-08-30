Microsoft to stop opening Windows system links in Edge, but only for users in the European Union

Currently, in Windows 11, links contained in Windows system components, like, say, in the Settings application, are always opened in Edge, completely disregarding your default browser setting. Well, thanks to the European Union’s new Digital Services Act, this is going to change – but only for users in the European Economic Area. The latest Insider Preview changelog states:

In the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows system components use the default browser to open links.

It’s remarkable how quickly things can change when the full might of the EU’s and member states’ legal systems can come bearing down on you if you don’t comply. We’re already seeing the first few signs of users in the EU getting a better experience than users elsewhere.