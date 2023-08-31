Wayland breaks your bad software

X11 is, to put it simply, not at all fit for any modern system. Full stop. Everything to make it work on modern systems are just hacks. Don’t even try to get away with “well, it just works for me” or “but Wayland no worky”. Unless your workflow (and hardware) comes from 20+ years ago, you have almost no reason to stick with Xorg, especially as it continues to get worse and worse when the user experience relies on newer and newer features.

Almost everything that didn’t work even two months ago works now, and tons of progress is being made so it works for almost everyone – yes, even you, NVIDIA users.

With that being said, let’s get on with it. Expect me to be blunt, and wordy. I’ll also be a bit technical. Probably going to devolve into some crying after seeing just how horrible X is.