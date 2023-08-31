Wayland breaks your bad software

X11 is, to put it simply, not at all fit for any modern system. Full stop. Everything to make it work on modern systems are just hacks. Don’t even try to get away with “well, it just works for me” or “but Wayland no worky”. Unless your workflow (and hardware) comes from 20+ years ago, you have almost no reason to stick with Xorg, especially as it continues to get worse and worse when the user experience relies on newer and newer features.
Almost everything that didn’t work even two months ago works now, and tons of progress is being made so it works for almost everyone – yes, even you, NVIDIA users.
With that being said, let’s get on with it. Expect me to be blunt, and wordy. I’ll also be a bit technical. Probably going to devolve into some crying after seeing just how horrible X is.
Sticking to legacy, unmaintained software like X.org because it contains some niche feature not yet working in a Wayland environment is entirely valid. Claiming Wayland is crap and X.org is better? That’s utter nonsense, and this article explains in great detail why that is so.
Wayland is better. No ifs and buts about it.
If Wayland can’t do the thing I need it to do, but Xorg can, then, no, Wayland most certainly is not better. There might be technical reasons why Wayland might be better, but if it can’t do the job I need it to do, it is not better. Period.
A tool suitable for a task is always better than a tool that is unsuitable for a task.