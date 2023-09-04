I think Ubuntu 23.10 is making a mistake

The next version of the world’s most popular desktop Linux operating system (that’s Ubuntu, for those playing dumb) comes with fewer apps available out-of-the-box.

Daily builds of Ubuntu 23.10 now ship with just a super-slim set of default software. These are designed to cover basic computing needs only.

For anything else, the idea is that we, the user, fire up the Software Store (though the new one isn’t included in daily builds yet) and install what we want for ourselves.

As an idea, it’s not without merit.

But in practice, I think it’s a potential misstep.