How big is a kilobyte?

As best I can tell, there is no broad consensus on how large a kilobyte is. Some say that a kilobyte is 1000 bytes while others say it’s 1024 bytes. Others are ambiguous.
This also means that the industry does not agree on the size of megabytes, gigabytes, terabytes, and so on.
Not entirely new information to most of us, I would presume, but in my head canon a kilobyte is 1024 bytes, even though that technically doesn’t make any sense from a metric perspective. To make matters worse, as soon as we get into the gigabytes and terabytes, I tend to back to thinking in terms of thousands again since it just makes more sense. The kibibytes and cohorts are a way to properly distance the base 2 system from the base 10 one, but I’ve never heard anyone in day-to-day speech make that distinctions outside of really nerdy circles.
Historically and informally, we use the prefix kilo for order of 1024 bytes (2^10) due to base 2 being used in computers, but the SI system mandates that it is for order of 1000 (10^2) in base 10. New prefixes were ‘invented’ by the IEC especifically for base 2, kibi, mibi, gibi, etc, and adopted by SI.
As long there’s no need for absolute correctness and no ambiguity, using the standard base 10 prefixes is well accepted and understood in the IT world when refering to base 2 quantities.
The “math” got worse as unit types widened and more combinations were used in “math”. Thus, more of a need for the “i” designations. A little error can go a long long way.
Stuff gets messy when you buy a 1TB SSD and it turns out it only has 0.91 TiB.
Arawn,
I find the inconsistent usage very confusing. Different system tools use different units that you just have to memorize or look up. And they often do care about absolute correctness so making the wrong assumptions can cause errors.
Do these disk tool use SI units or binary ones? ls, dd, df, ls -lh, fdisk, sfdisk, parted, mkfs, lvm, etc
What about monitering tools like top, free, iotop, iftop,etc?
Iftop brings up another confusing point, mega bits or megabytes? They’re both common units in networking. Sometimes the ‘B’ denotes bits versus bytes, but often it doesn’t.
If unix had a list of commandments,, “Thou shall be consistent with SI units” would be on there and we wouldn’t have these inconsistencies!