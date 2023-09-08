NuXT 2.0 motherboard: a new 8088 motherboard for your DIY PC clone

In the recent past I have discussed the Book 8088 and the Hand 386, which are newly made vintage computing systems. I concluded that those products, although not uninteresting were rather flawed. The Book 8088 was by far the more disappointing of the two devices. I have also been made aware of a project which tries to fulfill a similar niche, the NuXT motherboard. The NuXT is an 8088-based motherboard you can buy brand new and can really fill that IBM PC-clone hole in your vintage collection. While I do not own one of these, I have read and seen enough about it to give my thoughts on whether this product would be right for you.
The NuXT 2.0 looks like an incredible motherboard for fans of the original IBM PC and its clones – especially with the prices of working original machines going through the roof as supply dwindles and demand skyrockets.
Another review of the motherboard (from 2020) with more detail on how it runs:
https://yeokhengmeng.com/2020/05/review-of-a-new-old-motherboard-nuxt-v2.0/
Though it does not seem to be in stock:
https://monotech.fwscart.com/details/p6083514_19777986.aspx
One specific thing I liked is though they used a “Compact Flash” card for storage. It makes a lot of sense. Historical note: Compact Flash is IDE electronically. (Like CFExpress is NVMe today).