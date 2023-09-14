My little MillionDollarHomepage garden

Back around the time I convinced my family to switch from a 56 kb/s dial-up modem to ADSL, the website milliondollarhomepage.com was launched, and quickly became an Internet phenomenon, selling pixels for advertising space on a 1000×1000 canvas. 18 years later, the homepage is still standing, proudly displaying the Internet billboard of 2005, frozen in time.
Some time ago I bought one of the expired domain names the page points to,
pixels4all.com. In this post I’m exploring this Internet garden.
This whole thing was such a massive hype back then, but since it took place about a year before I became the news-post-person around here, I didn’t actually remember if OSNews covered it, and it seems we didn’t. It’s definitely a fun exercise to look back at these pixel links, and actually owning one of the original domains is amazing.