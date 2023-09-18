So let’s talk about this Wayland thing

KDE’s Nate Graham talks about Wayland, and sums up both its history, current status, and the future.
Wayland. It comes up a lot: “Bug X fixed in the Plasma Wayland session.” “The Plasma Wayland session has now gained support for feature Y.” And it’s in the news quite a bit lately with the announcement that Fedora KDE is proposing to drop the Plasma X11 session for version 40 and only ship the Plasma Wayland session. I’ve read a lot of nervousness and fear about it lately.
So today, let’s talk about it!
Wayland is a needlessly divisive topic, mostly because the people who want to stick to X.org are not the same people with the skills required to actually maintain, let alone improve, X.org. Wayland should not be a divisive topic because there’s really nowhere else to go – it’s the current and future of the Linux desktop, and as time goes on, the cracks in X.org will start to grow wider and longer.
In essence, Xorg became too large, too complicated, and too fragile to touch without risking breaking the entire Linux ecosystem. It’s stable today because it’s been essentially frozen for years. But that stability has come hand-in-hand with stagnation. As we all know in the tech world, projects that can’t adapt die. Projects that depend on them then die as well.
My biggest – and basically only – issue with Wayland is that it’s very Linux-focused for now, leaving especially the various BSDs in a bit of a rough situation. There’s work being done on Wayland for BSD, but I fear it’s going to take them quite a bit of time to catch up, and in the meantime, they might suffer from a lack of development and big fixing in their graphics stack.
This is a very honest post that admits that “mistakes were made” with Wayland’s design, and that is hugely necessary when you’re trying to get people on board. Polemical editorials are NOT how you do that – acknowledging that people’s issues are real and that they are now being worked on seriously IS how you do that. Lots of things are changing with Wayland – at least, from the KDE side, so much so that I think when Plasma 6 comes out it’s probably where I’ll be headed.
One thing I find common about a lot of the recent “how come you’re not using Wayland” articles is that they assume I am deliberately avoiding it because I dislike change. This is untrue. What I am more interested in are the applications I use working under Wayland. I do not use GNOME or KDE and that leaves my window environment options limited right now. I have also not found a suitable terminal replacement in the Wayland world. The answer I keep getting is “well just keep using everything you want or need under XWayland”. That may actually be what I have to end up doing. The problem I have with that is it feels like just adding a layer for the sake of adding a layer. What I really want to do is remove the hundreds of X utilities and libraries of my system, but I can’t really do that until all of the applications I use are working in Wayland.
I wish these articles would instead focus on porting guides and tutorials rather than trying to convince a user to get onboard the Wayland bandwagon. I’m there, you guys just forgot to get the application developers on board.