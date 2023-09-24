Microsoft experiments with Windows driver development in Rust

Microsoft has opened a GitHub repository for a set of tools to create Windows drivers in Rust.
This repo is a collection of Rust crates that enable developers to develop Windows Drivers in Rust. It is the intention to support both WDM and WDF driver development models.[…]
Note: This project is still in early stages of development and is not yet recommended for commercial use. We encourage community experimentation, suggestions and discussions!
So both Linux and Windows are now experimenting with using Rust to write drivers.