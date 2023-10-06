Do the Pixel 8’s Magic Editor and Best Take make you uncomfortable?

My issue with Magic Editor is not that it shouldn’t exist, but how there should be explicit warnings on the final output that this is not the original image. That would be of service to the public, more so than the person altering the photo. I think the editor is more than allowed to change the photo to their liking in their library. However, once it’s distributed, I think the editing tool has the responsibility of conveying the presence of changes.

Human memory is not perfect, and photos are one of the few ways we have to preserve and cement moments. We shouldn’t be so quick to embrace things that try to needlessly alter that.