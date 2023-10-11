SerenityOS celebrates its 5th birthday

Happy fifth birthday to SerenityOS! The alternative operating system project just posted its fifth birthday summary covering the preceding year, and it’s been yet another good one. The number of contributors keeps rising, and interest remains solid. The Serenity Browser, spun out as a cross-platform browser project, has picked up considerable funding and even a few employed developers. SerenityOS itself went 64-bit-only this year, and added support for VP9, WebP, JPEG, JPEG XL, and TinyVG.

The post also contains several short stories from Serenity developers, so head on over to give it a read.