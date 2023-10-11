SerenityOS celebrates its 5th birthday

Happy fifth birthday to SerenityOS! The alternative operating system project just posted its fifth birthday summary covering the preceding year, and it’s been yet another good one. The number of contributors keeps rising, and interest remains solid. The Serenity Browser, spun out as a cross-platform browser project, has picked up considerable funding and even a few employed developers. SerenityOS itself went 64-bit-only this year, and added support for VP9, WebP, JPEG, JPEG XL, and TinyVG.
The post also contains several short stories from Serenity developers, so head on over to give it a read.
Just a nitpick Thom, the name of the browser is Ladybird, the OS itself is Serenity.
I am absolutely thrilled at the progress they’ve made so far and I am itching to run this on bare metal. I have a feeling it will be a perfect fit for older but still relevant hardware from last decade. Being a teen/young adult just getting into x86 computers in the mid 90s, that’s my absolute favorite aesthetic and one of the reasons I miss BeOS so much. Haiku is great but not daily driver ready just yet; Serenity might just beat Haiku in the race to being a fully functional desktop OS!