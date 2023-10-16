Teaching Apple Cyberdog 1.0 new tricks (featuring OpenDoc)

But thanks to all those other cyberdogs, Apple’s own Cyberdog — a seemingly ordinary web browser and Internet suite with some unusual capabilities — has since slid into search engine obscurity. Apple had some big plans for it, though, and even wanted to give developers a way to develop their own components they could run inside of it. Not just plugins, either: we’re talking viewers, UI elements and even entire protocol handlers, implemented using Apple’s version of OpenDoc embedding.