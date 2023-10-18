Google thinks now is a good time to decimate its Google News team

Google cut dozens of jobs in its news division this week, CNBC has learned, downsizing at a particularly sensitive time for online platforms and publishers.
An estimated 40 to 45 workers in Google News have lost their jobs, according to an Alphabet Workers Union spokesperson, who didn’t know the exact number.
A Google spokesperson confirmed the cuts but didn’t provide a number, and said there are still hundreds of people working on the news product.
I’m no expert in personnel management and human resources, but with the state of the world such as it is, it seems like an incredibly inopportune time to decimate your news department, especially when you’re a tech company, who already have an absolutely abysmal track record when it comes to dealing with news and misinformation.
Ah,
Just last week we talked about Discover, and now they lay off my previous team at News.
News was a “passion project” for Google, and served users for about two decades without asking for money, or serving ads. (Yes, that has changed recently. And, no, in-app publisher subscriptions do not count).
Best of luck to all those who are affected, and I hope they will be able to find even better positions soon.