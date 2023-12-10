BSD on Windows: things I wish I knew existed

It’s 1995 and I’ve been nearly two years in the professional workspace. OS/2 is the dominant workstation product, Netware servers rule the world, and the year of the Linux desktop is going to happen any moment now. If you weren’t running OS/2, you were probably running Windows 3.1, only very few people were using that Linux thing. What would have been the prefect OS at the time would have been NT with a competent POSIX subsystem, but since we were denied that, enter Hiroshi Oota with BSD on Windows.↫ neozeed at Virtually Fun
This is absolutely wild.
The most frustrating thing about BOW is that I can’t find any information or support forums. It’s like this thing had a 1.0 & 1.5 release that basically utterly failed to make any impact on the world. Which I find hard to believe as it’s so incredibly powerful. Just as I can’t find anything about the author.
I legit wish I knew about BOW when it was new and current, It’s the ‘having your cake & eating it’ type of software that really should have gone further. It would have been so nice to have all the unix network admin tools + full windows apps, the inverse of wine would have been so much better.
If anyone knows what Hiroshi Oota is up to these days?
Tried asking around on vogons?
Huh. I never heard of this either. Imma try it out on my 386 as soon as I get it rolling again.
It works on my PS/2 model 80!
http://virtuallyfun.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9741-scaled.jpg
as far as asking vogons I didnt think they were all that into Japanese Software… I think I have a lead on github, a h2oota that is into 64bit emacs on windows, so it’s a maybe.
This is an excellent find Thom.
Windows used to be more interesting back in the day. Especially when it was more open to hacks like these. Today, I find the Windows 11 UI functional, but pretty boring in comparison.
(Though having Linux run on it is still exciting though. If you asked me in early 2010s, I would have never believed that).