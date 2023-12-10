 Home > Windows > BSD on Windows: things I wish I knew existed

BSD on Windows: things I wish I knew existed

It’s 1995 and I’ve been nearly two years in the professional workspace. OS/2 is the dominant workstation product, Netware servers rule the world, and the year of the Linux desktop is going to happen any moment now. If you weren’t running OS/2, you were probably running Windows 3.1, only very few people were using that Linux thing. What would have been the prefect OS at the time would have been NT with a competent POSIX subsystem, but since we were denied that, enter Hiroshi Oota with BSD on Windows.

↫ neozeed at Virtually Fun

This is absolutely wild.

  1. 2023-12-10 9:16 am
    neozeed

    The most frustrating thing about BOW is that I can’t find any information or support forums. It’s like this thing had a 1.0 & 1.5 release that basically utterly failed to make any impact on the world. Which I find hard to believe as it’s so incredibly powerful. Just as I can’t find anything about the author.

    I legit wish I knew about BOW when it was new and current, It’s the ‘having your cake & eating it’ type of software that really should have gone further. It would have been so nice to have all the unix network admin tools + full windows apps, the inverse of wine would have been so much better.

    If anyone knows what Hiroshi Oota is up to these days?

  2. 2023-12-10 11:35 am
    helf

    Huh. I never heard of this either. Imma try it out on my 386 as soon as I get it rolling again.

  3. 2023-12-10 8:36 pm
    sukru Silver Supporter

    This is an excellent find Thom.

    Windows used to be more interesting back in the day. Especially when it was more open to hacks like these. Today, I find the Windows 11 UI functional, but pretty boring in comparison.

    (Though having Linux run on it is still exciting though. If you asked me in early 2010s, I would have never believed that).

