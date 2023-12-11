Porporo: an experimental operating system specification for Varvara

Porporo is an experimental operating system specification for Varvara, written in TAL and ANSI C. This is a work in progress, for more details follow the development during december. ↫ rabbits

So, what is Varvara?

Varvara is a specification for devices communicating with the Uxn CPU intended to run little audio and visual programs. ↫ Varvara official website

…so, what is the Uxn CPU?

I have no idea what any of this means, but I feel like there’s something incredibly cool going on here.