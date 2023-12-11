 Home > OS News > Porporo: an experimental operating system specification for Varvara

Porporo: an experimental operating system specification for Varvara

2 Comments

Porporo is an experimental operating system specification for Varvara, written in TAL and ANSI C. This is a work in progress, for more details follow the development during december.

↫ rabbits

So, what is Varvara?

Varvara is a specification for devices communicating with the Uxn CPU intended to run little audio and visual programs.

↫ Varvara official website

…so, what is the Uxn CPU?

This one-page computer, programmable in Uxntal, was designed with an implementation-first mindset and a focus on creating portable graphical tools and games. It lives at the heart of the Varvara personal computer.

↫ Official Uxn CPU website

I have no idea what any of this means, but I feel like there’s something incredibly cool going on here.

Thom Holwerda

2 Comments

  1. 2023-12-12 7:16 am
    Morgan

    This feels an awful lot like an alternate universe Plan9 targeting audio/video instead of text, but stripped down and designed to run on a fully virtual CPU. I love it!

  2. 2023-12-12 5:35 pm
    Moochman

    Reading about the philosophy and inspiration behind all these projects is really interesting and enlightening:

    https://100r.co/site/computing_and_sustainability.html

