Porporo: an experimental operating system specification for Varvara

Porporo is an experimental operating system specification for Varvara, written in TAL and ANSI C. This is a work in progress, for more details follow the development during december.↫ rabbits
So, what is Varvara?
Varvara is a specification for devices communicating with the Uxn CPU intended to run little audio and visual programs.↫ Varvara official website
…so, what is the Uxn CPU?
This one-page computer, programmable in Uxntal, was designed with an implementation-first mindset and a focus on creating portable graphical tools and games. It lives at the heart of the Varvara personal computer.↫ Official Uxn CPU website
I have no idea what any of this means, but I feel like there’s something incredibly cool going on here.
This feels an awful lot like an alternate universe Plan9 targeting audio/video instead of text, but stripped down and designed to run on a fully virtual CPU. I love it!
Reading about the philosophy and inspiration behind all these projects is really interesting and enlightening:
https://100r.co/site/computing_and_sustainability.html