Chinese telecom giant Huawei pushes forward with ambitious plan to dethrone Android

Hundreds of technical experts from many of China’s biggest state-owned and private companies, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Telecom, Meituan, and Baidu, all gathered in Beijing last month. The purpose behind the meeting was for their staff to receive training so they could be certified as developers on Huawei’s Harmony Operation System (OS).
While most observers were looking the other way, Huawei has been quietly building an independent Chinese operating system that isn’t subject to U.S. sanctions. In the four years after the telecom giant was banned from using Google apps, the Shenzhen-based company has been making significant strides toward achieving its long-term goal: To dethrone Android and make its HarmonyOS the default operating system in China.↫ Nina Xiang for Forbes Asia
HarmonyOS is poised to succeed in beating iOS and Android where others have failed, if only because the Chinese state is pushing homegrown solutions hard. It’s already hit 10% market share in China, closing in on iOS’ 17%, but still kilometres away from Android’s 72%. However, with both local governments and the government in Beijing enacting all kinds of laws and guidelines to force companies, institutions, and people to switch to homegrown solutions, it wouldn’t surprise me to see this market share climb fast.
And that’s actually okay! Setting aside the fact the Chinese government is a genocidal totalitarian surveillance nightmare apparatus, I think it’s entirely understandable, reasonable, and a good investment to have homegrown technology solutions and platforms. I wish the European Union did something similar, but that ship has probably sailed after we let Microsoft gut whatever was left of Nokia after Apple was done with it.
Yes, what could possibly go wrong?
They already have cameras everywhere, a “social credit score” that punishes you if you are not a good citizen, and AI based “emotion tracking” system to further clamp down on a population they are actively pursuing genocide against:
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-57101248
Why would having government mandate on all mobile phones be bad?
I do not trust superpowers in general to respect privacy. United States is not better than China or Russia. Every hierarchical societies get bad over time because of the human factor, people in power will take advantage of their position no matter how you name the hierarchy.
I mean, ideally this will have the effect that Android app makers will try to avoid being completely dependent on Play Services. So this can benefit AOSP-based ROMs such as GrapheneOS or LineageOS.
Examples: messenger apps that have working notifications without Firebase Cloud Messaging, banking apps are that work without Safetynet or Play Integrity.
gagol2,
Often the reaction on things like this is “yuck, china”. While it is true that china invades privacy, but our own “five eyes” are proven hypocrites. Congress just reauthorized the “section 702” FISA court, the same court that a was found unconstitutional after Snowden revelations.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/fisa-reforms-face-uncertain-future-after-congress-renews-fbi-spy-tool/ar-AA1lDwqm
That’s scary enough on it’s own, but the fact that we’re dipping our toes in putin-esque fascism at the highest echelons of government right here in the US is alarming.
j0scher,
+1!
For many people the debate boils down to one of nationality and they fail to make this connection: the platforms themselves are at fault. Technologies that hand control to corporations are fundamentally vulnerable regardless of corporate nationality.
Unfortunately many companies are headed in the wrong direction and are guilty of creating dependencies that don’t just harm competition, but harm owner privacy and control as well. Unfortunately the very same mechanisms that corporations are using to control our devices and data can grants governments control over these as well.