 Home > Windows > Microsoft deprecates Mixed Reality from Windows

Microsoft deprecates Mixed Reality from Windows

Windows No Comments

And the culling of Windows features continues.

Windows Mixed Reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. This deprecation includes the Mixed Reality Portal app, and Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR and Steam VR Beta.

↫ Microsoft’s “Deprecated features for Windows client” page

All this mixed reality stuff was a big push in Windows, up to the point Microsoft added applications and dedicated folders for it to Windows. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone use any of it. The Verge notes Microsoft has been downsizing its VR efforts for a while now, and it seems the company is bailing on the VR hypetrain.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @thomholwerda@social.tchncs.de

Leave a Reply