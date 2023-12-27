NY Times copyright suit wants OpenAI to delete all GPT instances

In August, word leaked out that The New York Times was considering joining the growing legion of creators that are suing AI companies for misappropriating their content. The Times had reportedly been negotiating with OpenAI regarding the potential to license its material, but those talks had not gone smoothly. So, eight months after the company was reportedly considering suing, the suit has now been filed.
The Times is targeting various companies under the OpenAI umbrella, as well as Microsoft, an OpenAI partner that both uses it to power its Copilot service and helped provide the infrastructure for training the GPT Large Language Model. But the suit goes well beyond the use of copyrighted material in training, alleging that OpenAI-powered software will happily circumvent the Times’ paywall and ascribe hallucinated misinformation to the Times.↫ John Timmer at Ars Technica
OpenAI and similar companies are giant copyright infringement machines, and tools like GitHub Copilot are open source license violations at an industrial scale never before seen. They need to face a reckoning for their illegal behaviour, and need to start asking creators – of journalism, of art, of code – for permission to use their works, just like anybody else needs to do.
“AI” needs to play by the rules, or get steamrolled by the justice system.
That’s a very simplistic take, Thom. To me it sounds like you are saying that AIs should not be allowed to read, because they might remember what they read.
Sure you may put the current crop of AIs in quotes for some reason, but surely, even for you there must be a level of capability and sophistication at which “AI” becomes just AI. If not current ones, those future AIs will become persons, and how do you propose copyright law to be as to allow them to see, listen and read, given that they will be able to reproduce all of it?
We need something more sophisticated than to pretend the technology is not improving exponentially.
drstorm,
I agree, this is a very nuanced topic. I feel there’s a lot of bias against computers doing what human have been doing forever. If a human reads and article, remembers the details, takes notes on it, etc, then writes a new article based in whole or in part on the original article, this is allowed by copyright law. Yet now that AI has reached a level of sophistication that enables the process to be mechanized by computer, people are up in arms. The thing is, I understand their frustration, it takes very little work for AI to take everything you’ve done and reword it as a new article. The original authors are going to be pissed off and to the extend they didn’t also rip off someone else’s work that makes sense. But banning AI from doing the same thing that humans have done forever is hard to justify without implicitly accepting legal bias that creates one set of rules for AI and other set for humans.
I’m the first to admit we’re not objectively unbiased. But if we wanted to be, we’d have to get much stricter about human reporters and creators as well. Almost the entire Disney catalogue would be guilty of misappropriation, for example. Should the fact this was done by humans instead of computers make a legal difference? I would say that it should not.
Indeed, people are trying to fight it through regulation. But I don’t think regulators will be able to put the cat back in the bag. At best, it may influence where AI facilities get built. It will be virtually impossible to control access though without drastic investments in national firewalls, and I don’t think AI’s critics would be ready to “embrace” that.