GNOME 46 to introduce headless remote logins via GNOME Display Manager

The alpha version of the GNOME 46 desktop environment should be out for public testing any day now for early adopters and enthusiasts who want to get an early taste of the newly implemented features, one of them begin support for headless remote logins via GDM (GNOME Display Manager).

This is one of the highly requested features for GNOME and it is achieved through the gnome-remote-desktop component, which provides a remote desktop server for the GNOME desktop to allow you to connect to your machine remotely using PipeWire.