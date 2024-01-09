The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid combines a Windows 11 PC with an Android tablet

Confirming a previous leak, Lenovo officially announced the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid during its CES 2024 product reveals. It combines a Windows 11 notebook with a 14-inch OLED 2.8K touchscreen display that can detach from the keyboard and be used as an stand-alone Android 13 tablet. ↫ John Callaham

I’m not even sure why I’m posting this, other than that it perfectly illustrates the problems Windows on one side, and Android on the other, face in providing the full device spectrum to users. Windows only really works on desktops and laptops, while Android only really works on smartphones and tablet. As such, Frankenstein devices like these have to be made to cover the entire spectrum.

I kind of want one.