GodotOS: an operating system interface made in Godot

Welcome to GodotOS, an operating system interface created entirely in Godot! Browse folders, edit text files, view images, play games, and more in one cohesive polished interface that can even be used on the web!

GodotOS is more of a toy than a serious project. It’s meant to push the limits on UI design in Godot while creating a desktop that is minimalist, distraction-free, and aesthetically pleasing.

Aside from that, GodotOS is also meant to be a hub for small games and experiences that can easily be bundled in.