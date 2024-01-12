Google allows EU citizens to unlink certain services

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is an EU law that takes effect on March 6, 2024. As a result of the DMA, in the EU, Google offers you the choice to keep certain Google services linked. ↫ Google’s support site

So what does linking services really do for you?

When linked, these services can share your data with each other and with all other Google services for certain purposes. For example, linked Google services can work together to help personalize your content and ads, depending on your settings.

It doesn’t seem like unlinking will mean much, but but at least the option is there now – but only for EU/EEA citizens.